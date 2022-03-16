Cost of diesel: How does it affect farmers?

Off-road diesel is used most in planting and harvest seasons. (Michigan Sugar/Courtesy Photo)

Gas prices have skyrocketed to a record high, and not just for cars. The price of off-road diesel, mainly used for farm equipment, has also gone up, which could spell trouble for farmers.

Off-road diesel can't be found at your local gas station and, as the name implies, isn't used for anything on the road. This means it isn't subject to the state and federal taxes that go to repairing roads. However, just because farmers don't have to pay the usual taxes on it, doesn't mean it's cheap to use.

Off-road diesel is essential for nearly all aspects of farming, providing power for tractors, combines, excavators, and cranes. It fuels feed mixers for livestock farms, udder cleaners for dairy farms, and transporters for food stuffs and crops.

"It really just trickles into everything that's going on with the farm," said Ubly dairy farmer Ashley Kennedy, who uses between 12,000 and 15,000 gallons of diesel per year. "You can't get away from it regardless of what kind of farm you have."

This new financial hurtle is another in a string of issues faced by the agricultural community.

"This could not come at a worse time, as farmers are dealing with a myriad of challenges ranging from labor shortages, supply chain issues, and a huge spike in fertilizer cost," said Michigan Farm Bureau Legislative Counsel Andrew Vermeesch.

There are no alternatives to off-road diesel as of yet. According to Kennedy, while there is research being done to make renewable diesel, it would use soybeans and other food stuffs, which would keep it from being sold or put to other uses. While this would be an environmental advantage, it would be a fiscal disadvantage.

While the increased price will hurt farmers as long as it continues, prices for their products have risen along with everything else. If the prices stay where they are, without dropping while everything else is up, it's likely farmers could survive the diesel increase.

In the midst of this financial trouble, though, Kennedy sees an opportunity for the agricultural industry. She thinks that this might push agriculture, along with the rest of the country, to consider electricity-powered machines rather than fuel.

"I think there's going to be more tech innovation and I think this is one of the many ways we're going to see agriculture adapting and changing, she said.