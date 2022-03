Bilt Rewards has been making a habit out of doing things others have been unable to. They figured out how to reward renters on their largest monthly expense, rent. And, they even launched a credit card so folks who own their home (or otherwise don’t have a rent expense) could still participate in the program. Prior to Bilt Rewards, there were ways to earn rewards on rent payments. They were clunky and expensive, mostly not worth the time.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO