Freed British-Iranians arrive in Oman - Omani State Media

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and dual national Anousheh Ashouri, who were freed on Wednesday in Iran, arrived in Oman’s capital Muscat on board a Royal Air Force of Oman flight, Omani state media reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashouri arrived in the gulf country in preparation for their return to the United Kingdom, Omani state media added. (Reporting by Yassmin Hussein; writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Toby Chopra)