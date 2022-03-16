ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi in New 'Deep Water' Clip

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of the official trailer earlier this month, Hulu on Wednesday dropped off an exclusive clip, titled “My Friend Charlie,” from its upcoming original thriller Deep Water. The film, which is based on Patricia Highsmith’s psychological thriller novel of the same moniker, promises to take...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Ben Affleck Has Made A New Appearance In A J.Lo Music Video

Jennifer Lopez's latest music video has a surprising cameo. The multi-hyphenate released a video for her 'Marry Me' ballad yesterday and included an intimate look at her home life with boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The new video from the Marry Me soundtrack song shows several clips of the superstar's day-to-day life, with clips of Lopez at home, in the studio, and rehearsing with her rom-com co-star Maluma.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Dash Mihok
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Rachel Blanchard
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kristen Connolly
Person
Steven Zaillian
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Film Star#Hulu#Euphoria
WBAL Radio

In Brief: 'Marry Me' scores for Peacock; Ben Affleck gets in 'Deep' in new trailer

Lots of people said "I do" to the Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me on Peacock. Comcast CEO and chairman Brian Roberts told investors that the feature, in which the global pop star plays, well, a global pop star, who ties the knot on stage on a whim with a teacher and mathletics coach -- played by Wilson -- is the most-streamed streaming movie in Peacock's history. Furthermore, its recently launched Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, has become the most-streamed new series on the young NBC-owned service...
MOVIES
EW.com

Deep Water snail handler tells all: Ben Affleck was 'exceptionally good' with the gastropods

We have watched Deep Water and have so many questions — most of which involve the snails Vic (Ben Affleck) raises in a mollusk-friendly room in the house he shares with his wayward wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) and precocious daughter Trixie (Grace Jenkins). We tracked down the film's snail wrangler, Max Anton, and asked him everything we wanted to know about the thin-shelled, slimy trailed creatures that Vic is obsessed with. And snails too.
ANIMALS
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Threatens Pete Davidson In Defense Of Kanye West

Soulja Boy is team Kanye West as far as Yeezy’s feud with Pete Davidson goes. Soulja hopped on Instagram Live on Thursday (March 17) and warned “Skete” that if he keeps dissing Kanye, he’s going to have to deal with the wrath of Big Draco. “Pete...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Deep Water’ Ending Explained: Ben Affleck’s Thriller Is a Twisted Love Story

Warning: This article contains major Deep Water spoilers. As in, pretty much every Deep Water spoiler imaginable. Read it at your own risk. It’s been a long journey for Deep Water, the erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Directed by Adrian Lyne, who is best known for his provocative ’80s thriller Fatal Attraction, this latest sexy drama first went into development in 2013, filmed in 2019, and was initially scheduled for release in 2020. After being delayed quite a few times—so many times that Affleck and de Armas got together and broke up IRL—Deep Water has now finally been...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

For Ana de Armas, Less Is Always More

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Shopping inside an airport is usually not something most people remember. But for Ana de Armas, there was one particular experience on her way home to Havana that she’ll never forget. “I was 19 years old, at the airport in Madrid, and thought I should get a facial moisturizer because it’s a very long flight home.” That little jar of moisturizing cream came from Estée Lauder. And now, nearly 15 years later, de Armas is two years into her her role as one of the company’s global brand ambassadors. “Who would have thought this was going to happen?” she says with a sense of irony and delight.
MAKEUP
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Gives a Sneak Peek at His 'Simpsons' Character Ahead of Debut

The Weeknd continues to make a splash in career highlights the past three years and this time the Toronto-crooner is checking one more item off his bucket list. Earlier this month, The Simpsons announced that the singer will be making an appearance in the iconic cartoon series. Earlier this week,...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Live-Action 'Fullmetal Alchemist' Films Receive Full Trailer

The full trailer for the two sequels to the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist adaptation has just been released. Following the later arcs of the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation will feature a whole host of new characters, including Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Koboro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Ashley Walters and Kano Talk What To Expect for Season Two of 'Top Boy'

Ashley Walters and Kano recently sat down for an interview with NME to discuss what fans can expect for the second season of Top Boy. The show, which originally launched in 2011, introduced the U.K. to a fictional estate in Hackney across two intense, four-part seasons. After its cancelation, Netflix picked up the show for its platform, garnering major interest from a global audience including high-profile rapper, Drake.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

You need to watch Netflix’s dark new dystopian thriller

The Netflix original movie getting the most attention following its release on Friday, March 18, is arguably Windfall. This makes sense, given that this Hitchcockian thriller stars Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel. However, this is also not to say it was the only feature-length film that Netflix released today. On the contrary, a new Swedish action-thriller starring Noomi Rapace called Black Crab has also just debuted on the streaming service, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Floor8

Blake Lively bares sculpted midriff in plunging peekaboo outfit as she leads the stars at Gem Awards in NYC

Blake Lively - who was recently announced as one of the hosts for the prestigious MET gala this year - turned up the heat as she led the stars attending the Gem Awards held at Cipriani 42nd St in New York this Friday evening. The 34-year-old movie star flashed the flesh at the glamorous affair, which as its name suggests is held to honor jewelers and watchmakers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy