The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL world Thursday, agreeing to a trade that sends five-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, becoming one of the best receivers in the game while catching passes from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He'll now be the new favorite target of Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr for years to come after reportedly landing a five-year extension with his new team.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO