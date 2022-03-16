ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top Seeds Dominate March, but No. 11 Brings the Madness: Data Viz

By Lev Akabas
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AecxU_0egw0Am600

Click here to read the full article.

It’s better to be a higher seed in March Madness , right? Well, yes and no.

Let’s start with the yes. No. 1 seeds have performed extremely well historically, capturing 11 of the past 14 men’s national championships and 23 of the 36 since the draw expanded to 64 teams in 1985. Over that time span, the title game has been just as likely to feature two No. 1 seeds as no No. 1 seeds.

Five No. 2 seeds have won the championship, and four No. 3 seeds have done so, but the 2014 UConn Huskies, led by Shabazz Napier, have been the only team seeded lower than third to win the championship since the turn of the century. There’s certainly a lot of madness in March, but when it comes to cutting down the nets in the first week of April, it’s almost always one of the favorites.

The seeds of success for the top teams are planted in the first round, in which no No. 1 seed had ever lost prior to No. 16 UMBC’s upset of No. 1 Virginia in 2018. No. 2 seeds are almost as solid, winning 94% of their opening round games.

The first round is shaky, though, for any team seeded lower than fourth. No. 5 seeds beat No. 12 seeds at just a 65% clip, marginally higher than the 60% rate at which No. 7s beat No. 10s. There have been even more of these medium-level upsets recently, with No. 12 seeds going 23-29 in the first round since 2008, for instance.

By the time Saturday rolls around, the No. 1s still feel relatively secure, but nobody else is safe. No. 2 seeds only win about two-thirds of their second round matchups (regardless of whether they play a No. 7 or a No. 10) and nearly half of No. 3 seeds don’t reach the Sweet 16. By contrast, 85% of No. 1 seeds advance to the second week of the big dance.

In fact, No. 1 seeds are so dominant that they almost entirely block out eighth and ninth seeds from reaching the Sweet 16. This is where being a higher seed is not always better. As you count upwards starting from 1, it gets progressively harder at each seed to make it to the third round. That is, until you get to 10, when the graph surprisingly turns around like Javier Baez getting into a pickle on his way to first base. Amazingly, teams seeded No. 12 make it to the second week of the tournament more frequently than No. 8 and No. 9 seeds combined.

The 2022 Michigan Wolverines might have cost themselves a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament when they blew a double-digit second half lead to Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. By ending up with a No. 11 seed on Selection Sunday, however, they pushed off a potentially dangerous rendezvous with a No. 1 seed until the Elite Eight, at the earliest. Michigan likely not only improved its odds of reaching the coveted Sweet 16, but increased its expected number of total March Madness wins.

The power of the top seed, and the lopsided 1 vs. 5 matchup looming in the Sweet 16, is so strong that as many No. 11 seeds as No. 5 seeds have made it to the Elite Eight since 1985. Last year, UCLA advanced even further, becoming the fourth No. 11 seed since 2006 to reach the Final Four. FiveThirtyEight’s model gives Michigan an 11% chance of reaching the quarterfinals and a 4% chance of reaching the Final Four. The NCAA tournament is structured to send 67 of its 68 participants home losers, but it at least provides a glimmer of hope for those lucky enough to fall to that No. 11 seed.

The women’s tournament can make no such claim. No. 1 seeds are even more dominant in that event, winning 21 of the last 27 national championships. No team seeded lower than No. 5 has even reached the final since 1994. Even in the first round, there is significantly less madness than in the men’s draw, with favorites faring better in nearly every corresponding matchup.

One oddity present in both tournaments since moving to a 64-team field: No. 9 seeds have a winning record against No. 8 seeds. So, yes, it’s better to be a higher seed. Except when it’s not.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Saint Peter’s Kentucky Win Marks Historic NCAA Financial Upset

Click here to read the full article. By any standard, the No. 15-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks’ first round overtime win over No. 2 seeded Kentucky was a huge upset. Sportsbooks favored Kentucky by 18 points. The Wildcats were seventh in the country in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, while the Peacocks ranked 107th. Only 10 times in tournament history has a No. 15 beaten a No. 2. Using all of those metrics, though, 2018’s shocking win by No. 16 UMBC (166th in KenPom) over No. 1 Virginia (second in KenPom) as a 20.5-point underdog was a greater upset. Financially, however, the Peacocks’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Arctos Owns 6 MLB Team Stakes, Including Dodgers, Cubs, Giants

Click here to read the full article. Arctos Sports Partners has built an MLB portfolio of at least six franchises, including four of the most valuable teams in baseball, according to people familiar with the deals. The private equity firm has invested in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the agreements are private. Of those six, only the Red Sox investment, a deal done with parent Fenway Sports Group roughly two years ago, has previously been reported. It’s unclear how much of...
MLS
Sportico

March Madness Ads Sell Out as Hype, Hoops Royalty Return to the Arena

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a marketing exec at, say, an auto manufacturer, fast-food chain or insurance provider and are looking to snap up a last-minute commercial unit in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, you’re pretty much out of luck. According to the CBS and Turner Sports sales execs who oversee the March Madness marketplace, the spring hoops showcase is essentially sold out, a feat that speaks to the staying power of what is arguably the greatest three weeks on the sports calendar. Speaking to reporters during a teleconference Tuesday evening, CBS’ John Bogusz and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Indiana State
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament picks, March Madness odds, lines: This Friday college basketball parlay would return 6-1

The 2022 NCAA Tournament odds make it appear that many of Friday's games will be predictable, but as March Madness has repeatedly shown, anything is possible. No. 2 seeds Duke, Villanova and Auburn all are in action, along with third-seeded Texas Tech, Purdue and Wisconsin. All but the Badgers are favored by at least 15 points in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 NCAA Tournament odds. No. 1 Arizona plays Wright State (+21.5), but there should be plenty of close games. The Ohio State vs. Loyola-Chicago matchup is listed as a pick'em at Caesars, and four other spreads are at two points or fewer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

March Madness odds: Memphis vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/19/2022

What a thrilling couple of days of first-round madness! Between the massive upsets and down-to-the-wire endings, the second round of the NCAA Tournament should not disappoint. In this round of 32 matchup in the West Region, overall number one seed Gonzaga will square off with eighth-seeded Memphis on Saturday night in Portland. It’s time to take a peek at our March Madness odds series, which includes our Memphis-Gonzaga prediction and pick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shabazz Napier
SB Nation

The refs marred North Carolina’s upset win over No. 1 Baylor in March Madness

The No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels dominated No. 1 seed Baylor for the first 30 minutes of their round of 32 matchup in the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament on Saturday. That’s when Baylor started a massive comeback fueled by their full court press defense and aided by several questionable calls and non-calls from the refs that had all of social media talking about a conspiracy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the top six basketball conferences fared in round one of March Madness

It is one of the best times of the year, where brackets are busted as quickly as they were made and we are now in the infancy of a couple cinderella stories. It has been just two days of the March Madness tournament and there have been multiple upsets already. Kentucky lost to St. Peter’s, a school that your high school is likely bigger than, Iowa was out dueled by Richmond, and USC’s record breaking season ended at the hands of Miami.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

Genius Sports Ready for MACtion With First NCAA Conference Data Deal

Click here to read the full article. The Mid-American Conference is partnering with Genius Sports on a wide-ranging data and sponsorship agreement that the two sides are calling the first of its kind between an NCAA league and a data provider. Under the deal, Genius Sports will capture, manage and distribute official MAC statistics for use by media companies and fan engagement platforms. The London-based company (NYSE: GENI) will also become, via a sublicense agreement, the sales agent for exclusive MAC sponsorship inventory. One piece of Genius tech not currently provided in the agreement: sports betting services. Genius sells data from partners...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Viz#The Seeds#Uconn Huskies
Sportico

March Madness Daily: Cronin’s Small SUV Reimbursement Tells Bigger Story

Click here to read the full article. The economic dissonance in big-time college athletics can be observed in the macro: a multibillion-dollar amateur enterprise where athlete NIL is now permitted but direct compensation is not. Or in the micro: UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin’s effort last fall to get reimbursed by his school for a nominal rental car fee. First, keep two pieces of data in mind: Cronin stands 5-foot-7—so, not a tall guy—and he is paid $4 million per season—so, a well-compensated guy. He runs a program with operating expenditures between $9 million and $11 million per year, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

March Madness: Saint Peter's stuns No. 2 seed Kentucky in overtime

March 17 (UPI) -- The 15th-seeded Saint Peter's Peacocks upset the second-seeded Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in overtime Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Entering Thursday, the Wildcats had beaten 30 straight double-digit seeds in the tournament. Saint Peter's halted that streak behind 27 points from Daryl Banks III to emerge as the first Cinderella team of this year's tourney.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

NFTs: The Ticket to Global Sports Fandom

Click here to read the full article. Over the past two decades, American sports have made great strides to grow their audiences overseas including the inception of the NFL International Series, a series of regular season games that are played outside the U.S., and the continued growth of the NBA League Pass, which allows fans from across the globe – and across time zones – to experience the NBA wherever and whenever. Despite these significant strides, there is still more work to do to deliver American sports the global fanbase of their dreams. At Sorare, we believe that the NFT-based...
NFL
Sportico

Hue Jackson Contract, Art Briles Flop Highlight Grambling’s Gambles

Click here to read the full article. Grambling State found itself in the national spotlight once again, but perhaps not quite in the way it envisioned. The fallout of this week’s Art Briles hiring flop shows how one of the most storied athletic programs among the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and indeed in all of college sports, is desperately pursuing a return to relevancy. The school hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson to restore Grambling football back to prominence. Jackson’s failed attempt to bring on the embattled Briles as offensive coordinator, as well as the incentives in...
NFL
Sportico

PHF’S Toronto Six Sold as League Continues Move to Single-Team Ownership

Click here to read the full article. The Premier Hockey Federation’s Toronto Six has been sold by its Boston-based ownership group, BTM Partners, to a group of the league’s first BIPOC and Canadian investors. Retired NHL player Anthony Stewart, former Canadian hockey star Angela James—the club’s current assistant coach—Carnegie Initiative co-chair Bernice Carnegie and former NHL coach Ted Nolan are among the new owners. The team sold for between $3 million and $5 million, according to someone familiar with the league. The Six are currently competing in its second season in the PHF. The club made its debut in 2020 following the...
NHL
Sportico

Sporticast: Meet Jessica Berman, the New NWSL Boss

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams sit with Jessica Berman, the new commissioner of the NWSL, to discuss her career and the future of professional women’s soccer in the U.S. Berman was hired Wednesday after spending three years as the deputy commissioner of the NLL. Also a former NHL executive, she signed a four-year deal with the NWSL that will formally begin on April 20, but she’s already meeting with key stakeholders both inside the league and beyond it. She breaks down the opportunity she sees for the NWSL, coming...
SOCCER
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy