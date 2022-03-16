ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Timberwolves against the Lakers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Timberwolves have listed Patrick Beverley, Jordan McLaughlin, Naz Reid and Jarred Vanderbilt all as questionable for the contest.

Meanwhile, star guard Anthony Edwards is listed as probable.

The Timberwolves have been on fire as of late going 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and they are also on two-game winning streak.

They are 40-30 in the 70 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

