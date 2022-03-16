ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Troubling’ legal theory pops up in redistricting, questions power to draw maps

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
A very old legal theory is coming up amid redistricting chaos and Ohio’s legal limbo on its legislative and congressional maps. The theory, called the “independent state legislature doctrine,” interprets the federal elections clause of the U.S. Constitution to say that state legislatures are the sole power-holders when it comes to...

TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Senate moves forward with primary ballot extension for overseas, military citizens

The Ohio Senate hurried along legislation Tuesday that would extend the amount of time allowed to send and receive absentee ballots for overseas and military citizens. The unanimously passed legislation was attached to House Bill 188, an unrelated bill having to do with insurance discrimination, and came at the request of state Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The House must now pass the legislation to move it to the governor’s desk.
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Republican Ohio redistricting commissioners pass new congressional map in party-line vote

Another GOP-drawn congressional redistricting plan was adopted along party lines on Wednesday, sending the effort back to the Ohio Supreme Court for review. The map that was adopted by Republicans 5-2 on Wednesday was introduced to the Ohio Redistricting Commission by Senate President Matt Huffman on Tuesday, with a 10-3 GOP advantage, and two districts that the GOP considers Democratic-leaning, but that fall within the narrow range that political science experts call toss-ups.
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Senate passes military absentee ballot measure again

The Ohio Senate Thursday finished off a measure to change deadlines for overseas and military Ohioans to submit their absentee ballots. In a 26-2 vote, the body concurred with changes made late Wednesday night by the House, and granted Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s request to allow absentee ballots to be sent up to 30 days before the election and to expedite delivery of those ballots to and from the voters as part of the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

Fringe theory cited in Pa. redistricting case could give legislatures unchecked election power

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. This story is a collaboration with Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts that provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy. Story by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matt Huffman
Vernon Sykes
Frank Larose
Mike Dewine
Bob Cupp
TiffinOhio.net

Bail reform would make Ohio healthier and safer

For years Ohioans have watched states from Kentucky to New Jersey to Colorado and many in between pass legislation to modernize their bail systems. While public conversation and stakeholder interest has been high, Ohio hasn’t crossed the finish line. But that doesn’t mean we can’t, and it’s time to remember what bail reform would actually do for all Ohioans.
OHIO STATE
TiffinOhio.net

Gov. DeWine turns down debate invitation without explanation

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won’t participate in a primary debate later this month hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission. “No reason was given,” according to a commission statement. The decision comes as more conservative elements of the GOP express growing skepticism with the governor’s administration. Last month...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov Edwards Vetoes Congressional Redistricting Maps

In a statement from the Governor's Office, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he has vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature for the reason that it does not add a second majority minority district and does not meet federal law. He also announced that he will not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval, and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming House votes down redistricting map, triggers joint committee

The Wyoming House of Representatives on Monday rejected the redistricting map approved by the Senate, setting the stage for negotiations between the chambers later this week. At stake are the legislative districts that lawmakers will serve in for the next decade. The two chambers will have to hammer out multiple differences including the size of the Legislature. The House was the first chamber to work the bill, and representatives there...
WYOMING STATE
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
LAW
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Let Fort Worth citizens, not elected officials, draw City Council maps in redistricting

Democracy works when voters choose their political representatives at the ballot box. It doesn’t work when politicians pick their voters from a map. At least one former Fort Worth City Council member, Brian Byrd, disagrees, according to his recent Star-Telegram column. And as the council bucked the suggestion of yet another city-appointed task force, it is safe to assume that other members share the sentiment.
FORT WORTH, TX
TiffinOhio.net

Lawmakers begin reappropriations for capital projects

Ohio lawmakers are beginning the capital reappropriations process this week. The legislation funds projects like new buildings or facility improvements that often stretch beyond the state’s two-year budgeting cycle. “This reappropriations process is not intended as a vehicle for new capital appropriations, nor is it intended to raise new...
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McPherson Sentinel

Trio of Kansas Senate redistricting maps introduced by committees

TOPEKA — Republicans and Democrats along with a voter advocacy group introduced Thursday three competing redistricting maps outlining new boundaries for the 40 Kansas Senate districts in response to population shifts during the past decade. The Kansas House has not revealed in bill form maps outlining how the 125...
KANSAS STATE
