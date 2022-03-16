‘Troubling’ legal theory pops up in redistricting, questions power to draw maps

In a statement from the Governor's Office, Governor John Bel Edwards announced he has vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature for the reason that it does not add a second majority minority district and does not meet federal law. He also announced that he will not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval, and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO