Former Penn State DE Carl Nassib released by Raiders, reports

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS, Nv (WTAJ) — Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Nassib, 28, played for the Nittany Lions from 2013-2015 was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018-2020 before joining the Raiders for the past two seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky

He announced via Instagram last June that he was gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib recorded just 1.5 sacks last season on 242 snaps last season and while he remains a young competitive rusher, his $7.75 million base salary was too high, and what led to his release, according to Pelissero.

The Raiders will designate Nassib as post-June 1 cut, which will save the team $8 million in salary cap in 2022. This will allow Nassib, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, to freely sign with any team immediately.

WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State wrestling wins team National Championship, five individuals

DETROIT (WTAJ) – Penn State wrestling won the program’s 10th NCAA Wrestling Championship, ninth under head coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions clinched the team title before the start the individual final session. Five Nittany Lions made the finals, all five won national championships. At 133 pounds, no. 1 Roman Bravo-Young beat no. 2 Daton […]
COMBAT SPORTS
WTAJ

Police: Man injured after having chainsaw thrown at him

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Sidman man is facing charges after throwing a chainsaw at an elderly man, according to a complaint. Police said that Dennis Richardson, 27, pushed the victim up against a garage wall during a dispute and injured the man by throwing a chainsaw at him, making a deep cut on his […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Troopers searching for 16-year old Cambria Co. runaway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Cambria County State Police are searching for a 16-year old that ran away from his home in Reade Township early Friday morning. According to a press release, Jesse Spiridigliozzi of Fallentimber ran away from his home located at Executive Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers describe him as being 5’08 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted after allegedly giving $2k in drugs to informant

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly giving a confidential informant $2,000 worth of drugs to sell, police report. Jacardo “Cash” Everett, 34, of Altoona, is accused of handing the informant 4 bricks of heroin, a half-ounce of crack and a half-ounce of powder cocaine back in late February. He told […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man hits woman with SUV

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman with his SUV at the 400 block of Diamond Boulevard on Wednesday. Eric McClintock, 53, allegedly struck the woman with his white Chevrolet Traverse after he claimed she would not let him leave the driveway, West Hills police […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 hospitalized in late-night Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Johnstown Thursday night into Friday morning, according to emergency dispatch. The call came in just before 12:30 a.m. for a shooting n the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in the city. Upon arrival, EMS took one victim to Conemaugh […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 dead after shooting in DuBois suspect in custody

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a shooting in DuBois on Thursday afternoon, according to police. Glen Chester Johnston, 60, has been taken into custody for the incident and charged with criminal homicide. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street. Clearfield County […]
DUBOIS, PA
