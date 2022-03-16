Former Penn State DE Carl Nassib released by Raiders, reports

LAS VEGAS, Nv (WTAJ) — Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Nassib, 28, played for the Nittany Lions from 2013-2015 was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2018-2020 before joining the Raiders for the past two seasons.

He announced via Instagram last June that he was gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Nassib recorded just 1.5 sacks last season on 242 snaps last season and while he remains a young competitive rusher, his $7.75 million base salary was too high, and what led to his release, according to Pelissero.

The Raiders will designate Nassib as post-June 1 cut, which will save the team $8 million in salary cap in 2022. This will allow Nassib, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, to freely sign with any team immediately.

