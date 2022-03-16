ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Overturned 18 wheeler shuts down Highway 43

By Blake Brown, Tom Ingram
 4 days ago

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A dramatic scene on Highway 43 outside Grove Hill in Clarke County, Ala. Wednesday morning where an 18 wheeler overturned. You can see in the pictures the truck sustained significant damage and the lumber it was carrying was scattered along the roadway.

First reports of the incident came in around 6:30 Wednesday morning. Highway 43 southbound going into Grove Hill was closed at that time. By 6:50, one lane of Highway 43 had reopened.

The images below come from the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, which responded to the scene, along with the Department of Transportation.

At this time, WKRG News 5 has not yet confirmed the condition of the 18 wheeler’s driver or the cause of the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

