Despite the Federal Reserve announcing a .25% rate hike in the federal funds rate Wednesday, there’s still some good news for buyers looking to purchase a home. It’s unlikely that the uptick in the federal funds rate will have a direct impact on how much mortgage rates rise, according to experts. “The federal funds rate might tend to move in the same direction, but they are not clearly ...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO