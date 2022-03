HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said the Biden Administration is not trying to keep the U.S. energy independent. "When President Biden took office, he shut down the pipeline," Marshall said. "That created uncertainty and it decreased supply. But, he went way beyond that. He shut down any new drilling in federal lands and federal waters. The EPA is doing everything it can to make it impossible to get a new permit to be able to actually go ahead and drill."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO