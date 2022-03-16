Second teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Nottingham DoorDash driver

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A second teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a DoorDash driver from Nottingham.

On March 8, a second 16-year-old suspect was apprehended in Rosedale.

At just before 2:30 a.m. on January 24, McCormack, 51, was shot and killed in the 3900-block of White Avenue following a botched robbery.

The first 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to police on February 23rd .

The second teen has been charged with first-degree murder.

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

