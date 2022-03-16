ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Second teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Nottingham DoorDash driver

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHcKU_0egvxsAz00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A second teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a DoorDash driver from Nottingham.

On March 8, a second 16-year-old suspect was apprehended in Rosedale.

At just before 2:30 a.m. on January 24, McCormack, 51, was shot and killed in the 3900-block of White Avenue following a botched robbery.

The first 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to police on February 23rd .

The second teen has been charged with first-degree murder.

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

The post Second teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Nottingham DoorDash driver appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

42-year-old killed in fatal Fullerton motorcycle crash

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Fullerton on Friday. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 18, a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Rossville Boulevard when it collided with a 2007 Cadillac DTS turning eastbound onto Rossville Boulevard from Belridge Road (21236). The driver of the Harley Davidson, 42-year-old Preston Wyatt Coddington, was … Continue reading "42-year-old killed in fatal Fullerton motorcycle crash" The post 42-year-old killed in fatal Fullerton motorcycle crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River man convicted in connection with 2020 shooting death in Catonsville

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River man has been convicted in connection with a 2020 homicide in Catonsville. On Friday, a jury in Baltimore County convicted Jaekwan Jacob Stephens, 25, of first-degree murder and weapons charges. In the early morning hours of August 18, 2020, the police responded to the 200-block of Garden Ridge Road in Catonsville for a report of … Continue reading "Middle River man convicted in connection with 2020 shooting death in Catonsville" The post Middle River man convicted in connection with 2020 shooting death in Catonsville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Suspect on the loose after stealing van, crashing in Seven Courts community

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A suspect is on the loose after stealing a van and crashing it in the Seven Courts community on Friday morning. At around 7:30a.m. on March 18, police say officers responded to the 3800-block of Perryhurst Place (21236) for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the car had been stolen from the victim’s … Continue reading "Suspect on the loose after stealing van, crashing in Seven Courts community" The post Suspect on the loose after stealing van, crashing in Seven Courts community appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore drug dealer sentenced to over 8 years in prison following fatal overdose of Harford County victim

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore drug dealer has been sentenced following the fatal overdose of a Harford County victim. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Khalil Shaheed, 28, of Baltimore, on Friday to 106 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession … Continue reading "Baltimore drug dealer sentenced to over 8 years in prison following fatal overdose of Harford County victim" The post Baltimore drug dealer sentenced to over 8 years in prison following fatal overdose of Harford County victim appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Crime & Safety
Rosedale, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Crash with injuries reported in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Joppa area. The crash was reported at just after 12 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road at Old Mountain Road. One patient is being taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use caution in the area. Photo via JMVFC The post Crash with injuries reported in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ACCIDENTS
NottinghamMD.com

Rideshare driver assaulted in Hillendale, Nottingham home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported in recent days. At 8:15 p.m. on Monday, February 28, an armed individual stole cash from a victim in the 200-block of Riverton Road in Middle River (21220). Sometime between 9 a.m. on February 28 and 10 a.m. on March 7, an individual broke into a residence in the 3900-block … Continue reading "Rideshare driver assaulted in Hillendale, Nottingham home burglarized" The post Rideshare driver assaulted in Hillendale, Nottingham home burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Medevac responding to Kingsville crash

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are responding to a serious, Monday night crash in Kingsville. The crash was reported at just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3100-block of Belair Road. One vehicle has overturned and a medevac chopper is responding to transport two seriously injured patients. Route 1 has been shut down at Reckord Road. Motorists should avoid the area. The post Medevac responding to Kingsville crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Arrest made in 2021 homicide on Pulaski Highway

ROSEDALE, MD—Police have made an arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide that occurred in the Rosedale area. Ervin Meeks, 26, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Glendenning. Glendenning was shot at around 2 a.m. on July 26, 2021 in the 7900-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). Meeks is being held without bond at the … Continue reading "Arrest made in 2021 homicide on Pulaski Highway" The post Arrest made in 2021 homicide on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Doordash#Robbery#Murder#Kindel Media#Pexels
NottinghamMD.com

Teenage pedestrian struck, killed in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Middle River on Thursday evening. At around 7:00 p.m., a teenage pedestrian was attempting to cross Martin Boulevard when he was hit by a 2004 Dodge Ram. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Dodge Ram remained … Continue reading "Teenage pedestrian struck, killed in Middle River" The post Teenage pedestrian struck, killed in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted

BALTIMORE, MD—Two Harford County cocaine dealers have been convicted following a federal trial for their participation in a drug distribution ring. A federal jury convicted Che Jaron Durbin, 43, of Aberdeen, and Terrell Darnell Walton, 36, of Delaware, on federal charges related to their participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Harford County. The jury … Continue reading "Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted" The post Two Harford County cocaine dealers convicted appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting reported near Hillendale

BALTIMORE, MD—Police are on the scene of a Thursday afternoon shooting near McClean Boulevard. At just after 2 p.m., officers responded to the 6800-block of Sturbridge Drive (21234) for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found an adult male suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his condition is … Continue reading "Shooting reported near Hillendale" The post Shooting reported near Hillendale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported on Loch Raven Boulevard

TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a Thursday evening stabbing in the Towson/Hillendale area. The incident was reported at just after 6:30 p.m. in the area of Loch Raven Boulevard at Glen Keith Boulevard. Initial reports indicate that the victim is a juvenile. There has been no word on their condition. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area. The post Stabbing reported on Loch Raven Boulevard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify lost dog found in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Police are hoping to find the owners of a lost dog that was found in Carney on Thursday. The furry friend pictured above was found in the unit block of Hollow Rock Court (21234). Authorities say the dog is microchipped. Anyone who has any information on to whom this dog may belong is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. The post Police seek to identify lost dog found in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of ex-girlfriend

PERRY HALL, MD—Christopher Engles, 22, of Nottingham/Perry Hall, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the 2019 murder of his former girlfriend. On the night of February 26, 2019, twenty-year-old Taylor Webb was found shot to death in her car at the corner of Hickory Falls Way and Hickoryhurst Drive in Perry Hall. She had sustained two fatal … Continue reading "Perry Hall man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of ex-girlfriend" The post Perry Hall man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of ex-girlfriend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking state trooper in Joppa

JOPPA, MD—A driver who fled the scene after striking a state trooper who was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection on the side of the road on Thursday has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Lawrence Barnes, 68, of Joppa. Barnes was driving a black GMC Sierra pickup truck at the time of the incident, according to the Maryland … Continue reading "Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking state trooper in Joppa" The post Hit-and-run driver arrested after striking state trooper in Joppa appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police officer struck by vehicle in Joppa, Mountain Road shut down

UPDATE: Authorities say a state trooper with the Maryland State Police was struck in a hit-and-run.  One suspect is now in custody. Original story below… —— JOPPA, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash involving a police officer in Joppa. At around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1400-block of Mountain Road near Wawa after receiving a … Continue reading "Police officer struck by vehicle in Joppa, Mountain Road shut down" The post Police officer struck by vehicle in Joppa, Mountain Road shut down appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two injured in Rosedale crash

ROSEDALE, MD—Two people were injured in a crash in Rosedale on Thursday evening. The accident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Road at Campbell Boulevard (21237). Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that two people from one of the vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital. There … Continue reading "Two injured in Rosedale crash" The post Two injured in Rosedale crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured while crossing Pulaski Highway in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—One pedestrian was killed and another was injured while trying to cross Route 40 on Sunday night. At just after 8:15 p.m. on March 6, two pedestrians were struck as they attempted to cross Pulaski Highway.  Authorities have determined that the driver of the 2006 BMW 750i that struck the pedestrians was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway, in the … Continue reading "Pedestrian killed, another injured while crossing Pulaski Highway in Rosedale" The post Pedestrian killed, another injured while crossing Pulaski Highway in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Dunfield fight leads to assault, robbery reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, a residence was broken into in the 5800-block of Comstock Avenue (21206). Various items were stolen from the home. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. At just after 9:45 a.m. on Monday, February 28, … Continue reading "Dunfield fight leads to assault, robbery reported in Nottingham" The post Dunfield fight leads to assault, robbery reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify Overlea burglary suspects

OVERLEA, MD—Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects. The two pictured suspects broke into a business located in the 6800-block of Belair Road (21206). Authorities say the burglary occurred on February 16, 2022. Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department Burglary Unit at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020. The post Police seek to identify Overlea burglary suspects appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy