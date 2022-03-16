ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods compete in couples challenge in latest "Home Team" episode

By David J. Hunt
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
Minnesota Timberwolves Center Karl-Anthony Towns and American Supermodel Jordyn Woods are a power couple. They say they know everything about each other, but do they?

In the latest episode of "Home Team" present by the Whistle, we find out who knows more about their significant other in this couples challenge. Towns and Woods ask each other questions about their relationship, like where they met and what their favorite holiday is. Whoever gets the most questions right wins.

Towns is a three-time NBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2022) who currently leads the Timberwolves in points, rebounds and blocks. His most recent accomplishment was winning the NBA Three-Point Contest last month.

Woods is a 24-year-old model known for her role in the reality show Life of Kylie.

This seems like quite a competition. Want to find out who wins? Check out the video below:

