Jacksonville, FL

‘Dark trail’ leads to arrest of Jacksonville officer accused of sending nude photos to minor

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that 47-year-old Alejandro Carmona, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer, is charged with a child sex crime.

CCSO received a tip in Feb. of 2022 that Carmona met and befriended the victim at a gym in Clay County and shortly after he began sending inappropriate images from his smartphone.

The sheriff’s office integrity inspector and the internet crimes against children detectives launched an investigation.

They found that Carmona and the victim met a year before at a gym in Green Cove Springs. Deputies say the victim gave Carmona his Snapchat to share workout advice but instead, Carmona asked the victim to send nude pictures.

They also learned that after several months, Carmona sent the victim nude pictures of himself, including images with his face clearly visible.

A detective assumed the victim’s online Snapchat identity and began chatting with Carmona. During their chats, Carmona unknowingly confirmed his identity to the detective and that he knew the victim was underage.

Carmona asked for nude videos of the victim and further encouraged the victim by saying the videos would delete themselves automatically, deputies say. Carmona also sent a nude video and an image of himself with his identifiable name tags to the detective who he thought was the victim.

CCSO arrested Carmona on Tuesday, March 15; he then posted a $100,000 bond.

Carmona faces three felony charges:

  • Online solicitation of a child
  • Transmission of harmful material to a child
  • Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Alejandro Carmona was a 15-and-a-half year veteran with JSO.

JSO said it has suspended Carmona; he has refused to resign.

The department said it is working to fire him.

Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay said the following about the arrest:

“We are thankful that Investigators from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office successfully worked together to make this arrest. Law enforcement agencies have good people doing difficult jobs to ensure the physical and online safety of our children. We will do whatever it takes to root out child exploitation in our community, no matter where that dark trail leads us. It is always a disappointing occasion when a police officer tarnishes the badge, but we have so many more who remain committed to honoring their oath to protect and serve our communities.”

