I just traded in two s9s for s22s, and they both are having issues with USB connectivity. The first issue has to do with connecting my car to Android Auto, which worked perfectly fine on my previous phone. Sometimes it works, and then suddenly it doesn't. I get an error message saying to replace the USB cord, but once I start getting that message, no USB cord will work. At first when this began to happen, I tried rebooting the phone and then it would work. The last time it happened, even rebooting didn't fix it, but then I uninstalled the Android Auto app, reinstalled it, re-booted and then it worked with no issues.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO