NBA

Nets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 16 best bets from model on 78-48 run

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks (42-26) go on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) on Wednesday evening, and both teams roll into this matchup on winning streaks. Dallas has won two straight games, including a 95-92 victory over the Boston Celtics in their previous outing. In a similar manner, Brooklyn is...

www.cbssports.com

Bossip

Drakes Goes Viral Rocking $2 Million HOMER Chain Courtside

Drake rocks $2 million HOMER chain courtside at the Raptors vs Laker game as Russell Westbrook stuns everyone in attendance. On Friday night, the struggling Lakers made their way to Toronto to play a game many thought they would lose. The Lakers hadn’t beat the Raptors in years on the road and with how the season was going for them already, the trend seemed slike it would continue.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Who is Saint Peter's? Meet the March Madness Cinderella team that upset Kentucky in 2022 NCAA Tournament

Who is Saint Peter's? Or, more pointedly, who the hell is Saint Peter's? After bouncing No. 2 seed Kentucky in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as an 18.5-point underdog and dicing up most brackets across the country, it's a fair question being asked. And it's not just being asked around The Bluegrass State, where the Wildcats are headed after their first Round 1 exit of the John Calipari era, but across the country.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
State
Colorado State
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report

Mitchell (calf) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Mitchell missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right calf contusion, but he should be back in action against New York on Sunday. He's averaged 28.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 35.0 minutes per game across his last four appearances.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
#Nba Players#Nba All Star#The Dallas Mavericks#The Boston Celtics#The Orlando Magic#The Barclays Center#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Discussed His Practice Habits: "What If I Woulda Lift Weights? What If I Woulda Dedicated Myself More? But, I Did A Lot."

Allen Iverson is famous for a lot of things, his iconic handles, his elite scoring ability, his swagger, and his style off the court. But perhaps nothing is as iconic as his rant about practice from when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. And while AI seemingly didn't think that he needed to practice all the time back then, he has possibly since wondered about whether he could have worked more.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Garrett Richards: Joining Rangers

Richards agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. Richards spent the 2021 season with Boston, but he was demoted to the bullpen after posting a 5.22 ERA across 110.1 innings as a starter. Preliminarily, Grant reports that Richards is expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever in Texas, though it's also possible that he shifts into the rotation given the team's lack of proven starters. Richards posted a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 51.1 frames in the shortened 2020 season, so his last productive campaign is not distant.
NHL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Were Furious With Saturday’s Contract News

Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t very happy with the contract news out of the National Football League on Saturday. Earlier this weekend, the Cleveland Browns announced the restructuring of Amari Cooper’s contract, freeing up some cap space. The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns earlier this offseason. Many believed...
NFL

