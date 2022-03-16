ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 dead in crash involving van carrying student athletes

By Erica Miller
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYtJL_0egvvYMT00

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Department of Public Safety has now released new information in a deadly crash that left seven University of the Southwest staff members and students dead. The school is located in Hobbs, New Mexico, and the van was headed back to Hobbs following a golf tournament in Texas.

According to DPS, the two vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on March 15 on FM 1788, about a half mile north of SH 115. The driver of a Dodge 2500 pickup truck was heading southbound, and for unknown reasons veered into the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Transit van carrying members of the golf team. Both vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Six students as well as one staff member died in the crash, according to DPS . University leaders earlier said Head Coach James Tyler was driving the van. Two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock for care, those students are said to be in critical condition. Additionally, both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4yIV_0egvvYMT00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G256I_0egvvYMT00

The University of the Southwest has confirmed multiple deaths after a 17-passanger van, owned by the school, crashed Tuesday evening.

In a statement, university leaders said, “The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”

The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland.

James was the head coach for both teams, it was his first year on the job.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6LjO_0egvvYMT00
Courtesy: University of the Southwest

Further, the university said two surviving students have been airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries. It is believed by campus leaders that the air-lifted students were the only students to survive. However, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said he is not yet able to confirm how many people died in the crash, nor have the identities of the victims been released.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a college van in rural Andrews County.

According to a DPS spokesman, the crash happened around 8:17 p.m. about a quarter of a mile north of the intersection of 115 and FM 1788, about nine miles east of Andrews. The head-on collision happened between a University of the Southwest bus or large passenger van and another vehicle.

At least one person has died. The total number of casualties has not been confirmed.

The road has been closed as crews investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. Drivers should expect the road to be closed for the next several hours.

According to the school, the bus/van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams. University leaders said the school is working to notify the families of all those involved in the crash. Additionally, the school will have counseling and religious services available to all students, faculty, and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in Beloit shooting, crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting and car crash sent two people to the hospital. Officers were called to Colley Road, near Willowbrook Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There were reports of shots fired. A short time later, police were sent to a crash about three miles away. The […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Andrews County, TX
City
Dodge, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Hobbs, NM
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
Hobbs, NM
Crime & Safety
Hobbs, NM
Accidents
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out in vacant Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant home. Crews were called to the home on Van Wie Avenue, near N. Main Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire was found coming from a front window. It took about 10 minutes to get the flames under […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Baby in Chicago grazed by bullet

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A baby is okay after being grazed by a bullet in Chicago. It happened around 7:15 Friday night on the city’s Northwest side. Police said that the one-year-old was in the back seat when someone opened fire on the car. The bullet grazed her head, but she is reportedly doing well. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Traffic Accident#Nexstar#Dps#Sh 115#Ford Transit#University Medical Center#District Crash Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport teacher suspended over misconduct allegations

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport School District announced Friday that a teacher has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of misconduct. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Freeport Police Department coordinated in the investigation. The school district did not name the teacher or say at which school the teacher worked. […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FBI reposts $10,000 reward for info on Jelani Day death

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Six months after the disappearance and death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day, the FBI is still looking for new information that might explain what happened. The reward was initially posted in December 2021, and was part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy