Glendale, AZ

West Valley's Rose Band has upcoming Glendale gig

Glendale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jSjN_0egvvOmR00

The West Valley’s Priscilla Rose Band will again be performing their blend of classic rock and and pop.

The combo takes the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25 on the outdoor Fountain Park stage inside the Westgate Entertainment District, at 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., in front of AMC theaters.

Parking and admission is free.

The Priscilla Rose Band features Sun City resident Rich La Rose (guitar and vocals), Glendale resident Priscilla Pinches (keyboard and vocals), Phoenix resident Tim Robinson (drums and vocals), and Goodyear resident Ray Carter (bass and vocals).

#West Valley#Priscilla Rose Band
