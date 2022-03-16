Norfolk shipyard accepting apprenticeship apps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is accepting applications for its apprentice program.

The four-year program, in partnership with Tidewater Community College (TCC), combines TCC academic classes and NNSY trade theory training and on-the-job learning experience.

During the first year of the program, participants will enroll in 2 nine-week sessions that result in a technician career studies certificate. All of the academic tuition and book cost is paid by NNSY, as long as the student receives a grade of “C” or better in all their classes.

While employed, apprentices are paid at the WT-1 pay rate that normally ranges from $15.44 to $17.02 per hour. After the program, they are eligible for promotions.

Apprentices are also eligible for sick leave, annual leave, federal holidays, health insurance, life insurance and a retirement plan.

All prospective candidates must:

Be a United States citizen

Have graduated with a High School diploma or GED equivalent

Meet minimum requirements on TCC placement test

Be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance

Pass medical requirements

The application deadline has been extended to April 15.

Visit the program’s website for more information.

