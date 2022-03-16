ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

Animal advocacy group looks to find justice for bulldog thrown out of car

By Ken Houston
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpAcz_0egvtXPK00

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mary is an active and healthy bulldog — but that wasn’t the case back in October.

Someone tossed the English bulldog from a moving truck onto a roadway, just after they performed a botched home surgery on her. She was not in good condition.

Luckily, a motorist behind the truck came to the rescue.

According to the Woodbridge Regional Animal Control Shelter, Mary had a “raging infection” due to a botched c-section.

“She was bred to breed with a pitbull, because they make micro-pitbull, which are really popular right now, and demand a lot of money,” animal control officer Karen Lombardi said.

Although the shelter is currently housing three-year-old Mary, the shelter doesn’t expect her to stay there long.

Mary’s story is quickly spreading, putting her in great demand. Lombardi said that yesterday, the shelter received over 75 phone calls.

While the shelter is looking to find Mary a loving home, an animal advocacy group, Desmond’s Army, hopes to find the person responsible for leaving Mary abandoned.

“It’s $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution for the person responsible for dumping Mary,” Desmond’s Army Law Advocate and President Robin Zilla Cannamela said.

If you know the person or persons responsible for abandoning Mary on the side of the road, you’re asked to call the Woodbridge Animal Control Shelter at 203-389-5991.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

One man injured in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning, according to police. The Ansonia Police Department responded to multiple complaints of shots fired in the area of West Main Street and Bridge Street around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located several handgun shell casings and blood. Shortly […]
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, CT
Woodbridge, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Runaway tractor-trailer tires damage state police cruiser

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper suffered minor injuries after runaway double tractor-trailer tires crushed the back of their cruiser in Willington Friday morning. State police said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound. The tires came off […]
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Loved ones remember man killed by fiancé’s brother in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Loved ones are remembering the life of a Unionville man, who was tragically killed on Wednesday. Farmington Police said 32-year-old Jorge Camacho was shot to death inside his home, allegedly by his fiancé’s brother.  “He didn’t deserve this,” Aaron Ciccarello, a friend of Camacho, told News 8. Ciccarello has known Camacho […]
FARMINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
WTNH

New Haven fire lt. injured in deadly fire exploring run for state Senate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Fire Lieutenant who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire last year that killed a fellow firefighter is exploring a run for state Senate. Lt. Samod Rankins has formed an exploratory committee called “Rankins 2022”. Rankins is focusing on the 17th District, which covers parts of Hamden, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Court documents unsealed in Marlborough kidnapping case

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) – The warrant has been released in the investigation into a woman abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Marlborough in September. One of the suspects was in court today as the new details were released. The court documents show the two suspects picked the victim because of her race and […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advocacy Group#English#Desmond S Army#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

WILD VIDEO: Pigs fight off bear in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This isn’t something that you see every day! Two pigs fought off a bear that jumped into their pen in New Milford. Owner Kevin David sent the video to News 8 and said, “They’re fine… They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub.” David […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck fire officials remind importance of disposing oily rags

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of disposing oily rags following a close call in a vacant home. Fire officials shared pictures of oily rags that were left in a house that is being prepared for a new occupant and is empty. The homeowner stopped by and […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WTNH

Local police departments donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

(WTNH) – Some local police departments are teaming up to help the people of Ukraine. The Hamden, New Haven, and West Haven police departments are donating bulletproof vests. “We saw stories of ten people shot and killed standing in line for bread. We hope getting these vests to Ukraine will help keep people safe as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy