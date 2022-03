“I recognize the desire to find relief from increasing gas prices. Our members are feeling it too. The proposed gas tax holiday, while well-meaning, would not be an answer to this problem though. In fact, it would ultimately create more and potentially far worse financial hardships for working people than any increase in gas costs. The UTCA and its over 1,000 members respectfully urge our congressional delegation to remove or not add their names as sponsors of this legislation. Instead, we must focus on domestic energy production in all areas if we want to create real solutions to rising gas prices.

GAS PRICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO