This was originally published in The Daily Brief, our Maine politics newsletter. Sign up here for daily news and insight from politics editor Michael Shepherd. The Legislature is defined in part by bills brought back every two years with little chance of passage. For a long time, repealing Maine’s ban on Sunday hunting was one of those causes. Only Maine and Massachusetts bar Sunday hunting in a longstanding “blue law.” Lawmakers have tried to erode the ban 35 times in the last 45 years, according to a rough state estimate.

6 DAYS AGO