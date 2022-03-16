5 of the best trails near Beaumont to hike this spring

With Spring starting March 20, here are some hikes to do to get out of the house and enjoy the weather. (Christopher Hopefitch/Getty Images)

With the first day of spring right around the corner, there are a number of options for people looking to enjoy the seasonal weather and the great outdoors. One way to do just that is by taking a short drive to a nearby trail for a hike. That said, here are five of the best trails in the Beaumont area to check out this spring.

Cattail Marsh Wetlands Trail

This 4.7-mile loop trail is considered an easy route by AllTrails and takes about two hours to complete. The trail is open for hiking, running and horseback riding. Dogs are allowed but they must be on a leash.

The trailhead is located at Tyrrell Park off of Frint Road. The trail follows the edge of the park before connecting with the Hillebrandt Bayou.

Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

This paved trail is a 3.6-mile loop and is also rated as easy by AllTrails. The main trailhead has a paved parking lot off of Dishman Road.

The trail loops around Gulf Terrace Park and is open for walking, running and biking. Leashed dogs are welcome on the trail.

Kirby Nature Trail

The Kirby Natural Trail is a 4-mile loop located in the Big Thicket National Preserve in Village Mills, just north of Beaumont. The trailhead is located on FM 420 and begins next to the historic Staley Cabin.

The trail features both an inner and outer loop and also connects with the Turkey Creek Trail. The trail is rated as easy. Dogs are welcomed but must be on a leash.

Roy E Larsen Sandyland Sanctuary Trail

This 2.9-mile loop trail is rated as easy and is open for hiking and trail running, but dogs are not allowed. The trail is located off of Hwy. 327 in Silsbee, just north of Beaumont.

The area is protected by the Texas Nature Conservatory and hosts diverse species of plants.

Edgewater Trail

This 0.9-mile out-and-back trail follows the Pine Island Bayou in Big Thicket National Preserve. The trail is located in the forest and is open for dogs on a leash.

The trailhead is located off of Edgewater Drive.