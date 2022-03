(Cape Canaveral, FL) -- SpaceX is scheduled to send its Falcon 9 rocket up from Florida on Tuesday. It's planning to carry another batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit. A liftoff window is scheduled between 8:56 and 10:57 a.m. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected across the globe.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO