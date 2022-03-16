ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Private equity-backed Canadian oil producer Serafina Energy eyes sale -sources

By Shariq Khan
 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Private equity-backed Canadian heavy oil producer Serafina Energy is looking at a possible sale of the company, figuring that high crude prices will boost its value, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company could fetch over C$1 billion ($782 million) if a sale happens at current commodity prices, one of the sources said. Serafina, whose assets are in the province of Saskatchewan, produced 24,400 barrels of oil per day in 2021, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Serafina’s private equity owners Pine Brook Partners and Camcor Partners are seeking to exit their investment made in 2014, and have reached out to potential buyers to gauge interest, the sources said.

The buyout firms have not made a final decision on the sale and they could still hold on to the company, they added. Private equity firms generally exit investments within three to five years.

The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are private. Serafina, Pine Brook and Camcor did not respond to requests for comment.

North American benchmark crude prices rallied to nearly 14-year highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has encouraged private backers of energy companies to exit their investments after years of weak commodity prices forced them to hold oil-related investments longer than they would have liked.

North American oil prices remain elevated but have declined 27% since March 7 as Russia and Ukraine have held ceasefire talks. Some bankers have said this extreme volatility makes it hard for buyers and sellers to strike oil sector deals.

The sources said Waterous Energy Fund, an acquisitive Canadian private equity firm, was evaluating a bid for Serafina.

Adam Waterous, Waterous’s CEO, said he thinks Serafina may be sold, but would not say if Waterous was negotiating to buy the company.

“If something happens with that target, whether it’s with us or someone else, my prediction is it’s months away, not weeks,” Waterous told Reuters, declining to say why he thinks a deal may take time.

Waterous-owned Strathcona Resources on Monday said it had acquired private oil producer Caltex Resources as well as the Tucker oil facility in Alberta. Some of Strathcona’s facilities are in the same area of western Saskatchewan as Serafina’s.

Serafina uses steam to extract crude at its facilities near North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Financial data for the company is not publicly available.

Serafina would be one of the biggest privately owned Canadian oil companies up for sale. Private operators Karve Energy, Mancal Energy and Allied Energy are among those searching for buyers of their assets, and bigger producers Repsol and Imperial Oil are also exploring asset sales.

($1 = 1.2803 Canadian dollars)

Related
Reuters

Private equity-backed Strathcona buys rival Caltex, Tucker assets

(Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Strathcona Resources Ltd said on Monday it has bought rival Caltex Resources Ltd, as it looks to expand its oil-recovery portfolio in Saskatchewan. Oil and gas producers across North America have been consolidating assets to capitalize on strong global crude prices, up almost...
The Independent

Russian troops running out of food and fuel as offensive ‘falters’, says UK military intelligence

Russian troops are facing food and fuel shortages amid Moscow’s “faltering invasion of Ukraine”, according to a UK military intelligence assessment.The most recent update on the three-week-old conflict suggests Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines, rather than continuing its offensive, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.It follows a series of reports in recent days from Western intelligence that Russia’s fierce invasion of its neighbour has “largely stalled on all fronts”.The UK MoD said: “Logistical problems continue to beset Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine.“Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack...
Reuters

Austria unveils 2 bln euro package for energy cost relief

March 20 (Reuters) - Austria unveiled a 2 billion euro ($2.2 billion) package on Sunday to help households and businesses shoulder massive increases in energy prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include increasing subsidies for commuters by half, funding price cuts for public transport...
