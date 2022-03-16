Florida Man Arrested Kicking 3-Month-Old Puppy On The Beach For Eating Food “That Didn’t Belong To Him”

A Florida man was arrested for animal cruelty after abusing a 2-month-old puppy on a public beach, with plenty of witnesses. Classy.

On Monday, officers arrested Noah Counts, 20, of Dade City, Florida for animal cruelty for an incident on Clearwater Beach.

Multiple witnesses saw Counts kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag it by its leash and throw it over a wall.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Counts shouldn’t have had the dog at the beach in the first place, because city ordinances do not allow dogs at that location.

Officers also found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, and two open containers of alcohol, which also violate city ordinances.

Counts told an officer he was upset with the dog because the puppy was eating food that did not belong to him.

