Dade City, FL

Florida Man Arrested Kicking 3-Month-Old Puppy On The Beach For Eating Food “That Didn’t Belong To Him”

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
A Florida man was arrested for animal cruelty after abusing a 2-month-old puppy on a public beach, with plenty of witnesses. Classy.

On Monday, officers arrested Noah Counts, 20, of Dade City, Florida for animal cruelty for an incident on Clearwater Beach.

Multiple witnesses saw Counts kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag it by its leash and throw it over a wall.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Counts shouldn’t have had the dog at the beach in the first place, because city ordinances do not allow dogs at that location.

Officers also found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, and two open containers of alcohol, which also violate city ordinances.

Counts told an officer he was upset with the dog because the puppy was eating food that did not belong to him.

Comments / 81

Laura Jones
3d ago

Im so glad he was caught, the puppy was probably hungry from not being cared for. I think there should be more arrests made for abuse to animals, much longer sentences. I hope the puppy has found a new home.

Reply(1)
30
Linda Coburn
4d ago

The puppy deserves a loving home, and the “animal “ deserves years in prison and no contact with animals when he’s released!

Reply(1)
37
Stacy Morgan
4d ago

kick him and beat him like he done the dog and give him years in prison it's a dogs nature to eat what they see

Reply
53
 

