Lane Closure On W Kennedy Blvd Between S Himes Ave And W Beverly Ave

TAMPA, FL.- Beginning at 1 pm today, the outside eastbound lane on W Kennedy Blvd between S Himes Ave and W Beverly Ave will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 3 pm, Thursday, March 17.

Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .