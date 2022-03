Have you ever wondered what would happen if you flew a drone in an elevator? YouTuber The Action Lab decided to tackle this question in his latest video. "In this video, I actually fly a drone in an elevator to see what happens when the elevator goes to a different floor. Will the drone move with it or stay in its relative position? Then I also try to actively control the drone in order to see if I can keep it in control as the elevator is moving to the top floor! Then I talk about relative speeds and how this compares to flying on an airplane!" writes the YouTuber in his video's description and indeed he does not fail to deliver.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO