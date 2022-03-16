Rain and A Few Storms Likely Friday & Saturday

Wednesday should feature more sunshine than clouds for the entire region. The clouds that we do have will likely be to the north in the morning and then to the south later in the day. It will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A stronger disturbance will pass just south and east of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us plenty of clouds. Showers and drizzle are likely during the morning and the farther south you live. Clearing will start from the north and west during the afternoon. These clouds and an easterly flow will keep us in the 50s for high temperatures in most locations. We’ll get well into the 60s on Friday despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday. It will become breezy on Saturday with a morning high temperature in the 60s followed by some cooling during the afternoon.

