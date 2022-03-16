ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and A Few Storms Likely Friday & Saturday

By Bryce Jones
wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLow pressure moving through the Deep South is making our afternoon mostly cloudy and will hold back temperatures some this afternoon as well. However, very little of us will end up seeing showers out of this as the dry air over our heads is hanging on by a thread today. That...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
Fox News

Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
Washington Post

Powerful storm bringing snow, strong winds to East Coast

A dynamic and capricious storm system is rolling up the Eastern Seaboard, packing rain, snow, wind and even a few bouts of isolated severe weather. Tornado watches were issued for parts of the Carolina Coastal Plain on Saturday morning, with blizzard warnings issued for the Blue Ridge for the first time since 2016.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
KHOU

Storms possible later this week

Wednesday's sunshine and pleasant temperatures will give way to an increased chance of storms later this week. Here's what we expect before the weekend.
WTAJ

Sunshine will warm us more Friday

Wednesday should feature more sunshine than clouds for the entire region. The clouds that we do have will likely be to the north in the morning and then to the south later in the day. It will turn milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A stronger disturbance will pass just south and east of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us plenty of clouds. Showers and drizzle are likely during the morning and the farther south you live. Clearing will start from the north and west during the afternoon. These clouds and an easterly flow will keep us in the 50s for high temperatures in most locations. We’ll get well into the 60s on Friday despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are with the next cold front which will bring some showers later Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine later Saturday. It will become breezy on Saturday with a morning high temperature in the 60s followed by some cooling during the afternoon.
NewsTimes

Winter storm to bring rain, sleet and snow to CT on Saturday as temperatures plunge

An intensifying and quick-moving winter storm will bring rain, sleet and snow to Connecticut on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven, Hartford and Tolland counties into Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has also issued a wind advisory for Middlesex, New London and New Haven counties from 11 a.m. until 4 a.m. Sunday.
KFOR

Much needed rain on the way, strong storms possible

As the state’s drought continues to worsen, signs of some relief are beginning to show up on the 4Cast!. Wednesday night, look for mostly clear skies with low temperatures dropping into the low to middle 50s. Breezy south winds will continue. As moisture increases ahead of an area of...
Washington Post

Wild and wintry storm may hit D.C. area Saturday after cold rain Wednesday

March started off rather tamely in the Washington region, but the weather has since gone a bit haywire. After Sunday and Monday’s record 80-degree warmth and howling winds, temperatures plummeted 40 degrees Monday night. Next comes a cold rain Wednesday that may be mixed with snow in our colder areas.
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
