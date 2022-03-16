ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Medical marijuana debate begins in Kansas Senate committee

 4 days ago
TOPEKA—A hearings started Wednesday in the Senate State and Federal...

littleapplepost.com

GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers on Thursday revived a proposal to weaken Kansas’ vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption from requirements to vaccinate their children against more than a dozen diseases, including measles, whopping cough, polio and chickenpox.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas impasse shows green energy opposition has lost steam

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Efforts to propel Kansas’ renewable energy future are at a standstill, mired in legislative stalemate. At its center is a former TV weather personality who is using his chairmanship of a key committee to promote questionable claims about green energy and to spotlight complaints from opponents of wind and solar energy projects.
KANSAS STATE
US funeral assistance for COVID tops $2B, more eligible

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has provided more than $2 billion to help cover funeral costs for more than 300,000 families of people who died from COVID-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday as it launches a new campaign to raise awareness about the aid to eligible families. More than 965,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kan. governor issues disaster declaration as fire danger high

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of emergency in response to a high fire danger in much of the state. The governor's office said in a news release Sunday that fire dangers are high, with the western third of Kansas under extreme fire danger warnings. All outdoor burning should be avoided on Sunday. Kelly's verbal declaration will allow state resources to be used to help respond and recover from fire damage.
KANSAS STATE
Lawmakers urge Skywest to continue service to Kansas airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann on Thursday urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to require SkyWest to continue its contracted level of service to four Kansas airports until a new carrier can be secured, according to a media release from Moran's office.
KANSAS STATE
U.S. Senate votes to end travel mask mandates

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday in support of Senator Rand Paul's legislation to put an end to the mask mandate for public transportation – including on airlines with a bipartisan vote of 57-40 Kansas Senator Roger Marshall served as an original cosponsor of the resolution to repeal travel mask mandates.
KANSAS STATE
Time is running out for Kansas lawmakers to axe the food tax

WICHITA – The Kansas Legislative session ends April 1. Time is running out for lawmakers to pass a bill to eliminate sales tax on groceries. Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday toured the Kansas Food Bank in Wichita to discuss her “Axe the Food Tax” plan, which would completely eliminate the state's sales tax on groceries, according to a media release from her office.
KANSAS STATE
KDHE reports 58 additional COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 172 to a total of 769,218 the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 58 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,146 and 74 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. As of August 1,...
KANSAS STATE
FCC: Telecom with ties to China barred from doing business

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.
U.S. POLITICS
Marshall: Administration is working against oil and gas producers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall said the Biden Administration is not trying to keep the U.S. energy independent. "When President Biden took office, he shut down the pipeline," Marshall said. "That created uncertainty and it decreased supply. But, he went way beyond that. He shut down any new drilling in federal lands and federal waters. The EPA is doing everything it can to make it impossible to get a new permit to be able to actually go ahead and drill."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Manhattan, KS
