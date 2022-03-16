🎥 Medical marijuana debate begins in Kansas Senate committee

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order ending the ability of Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide domestic interstate and international telecommunications services within the United States. The Order on Revocation and Termination directs the companies to discontinue any domestic or international services that they provide pursuant to their section 214 authority within sixty days following the release of the Order. Based on input from Executive Branch agencies, thorough review of the companies’ responses in this proceeding, the public record, and the FCC’s public interest analysis under the law, the Commission finds that today’s action safeguards the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO