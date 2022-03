ABOUT

Nature World News offers fascinating and comprehensive news about the scientific world. Whether it's about animals, health, space, or archaeological finds, the website brings out the science geek in every reader, fostering an improved appreciation of our environment. Our writers and editors are dedicated to dissect and interpret complex information from the latest scientific studies to deliver articles that are easily digestible. We get our information from authoritative sources, world’s leading scientists, experts and researchers, encompassing a variety of topics — animals, biology, environment, health and medicine, technology, travel, and space. We live in a world where we depend on science and technology for our everyday life; yet, almost no one understands it. At Nature World News, by using accessible journalism, we hope to make complicated science easier to understand.