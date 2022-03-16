Multi-vehicle crash in Comstock Township

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic for two hours on Wednesday near Kalamazoo, according to first responders.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Gull Road between N 26th and East G. Avenue in the Comstock Northwest area, according to a Facebook post by Comstock Fire and Rescue.

Around 1:30 p.m., dispatchers announced that Gull Road had fully reopened to traffic.

Around 11:15 a.m., the department had advised drivers to avoid the area for the time following the crash, saying traffic would be affected “for approximately the next hour.” MDOT had announced that both directions of traffic were closed following the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.