ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Township, MI

Multi-vehicle crash in Comstock Township

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2Lat_0egvp2W800

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash affected traffic for two hours on Wednesday near Kalamazoo, according to first responders.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Gull Road between N 26th and East G. Avenue in the Comstock Northwest area, according to a Facebook post by Comstock Fire and Rescue.

Around 1:30 p.m., dispatchers announced that Gull Road had fully reopened to traffic.

Around 11:15 a.m., the department had advised drivers to avoid the area for the time following the crash, saying traffic would be affected “for approximately the next hour.” MDOT had announced that both directions of traffic were closed following the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WOOD TV8

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo. When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Comstock Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Comstock Northwest, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Comstock Township, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Kalamazoo, MI
Cars
Comstock Township, MI
Accidents
Comstock Township, MI
Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WOOD TV8

Genealogist: ‘Four days to solve’ 1987 murder

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A genealogist who says she helped crack the cold case of Roxanne Wood’s murder said she was determined to find answers. On Feb. 20, 1987, Wood was found stabbed to death in her Niles Township home. Her throat was slashed and she had been hit over the head with a […]
NILES, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy