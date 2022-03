If there is one thing this game against Tampa showed, it’s that the Rangers are going to be an incredibly difficult out in the playoffs. Elite goalie aside, this team grinds and never gives up, and they showed it in Tampa last night. The Rangers weren’t perfect –no one is– but they skated with one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. As much as everyone likes to say the Rangers are just Igor Shesterkin, and to a point that is relatively true, they will continually be in any game.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO