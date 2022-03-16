ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian —...

BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
Variety

Dominique Fishback on Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Now’s Not the Time to be Star-Struck’

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
WFMZ-TV Online

Samuel L. Jackson gravitates towards popular movies

Samuel L. Jackson prefers to star in "popcorn movies". The 73-year-old actor has appeared in hit films including 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Star Wars' prequels during a prolific movie career and admits he gravitates towards flicks he would have enjoyed when he was younger. Samuel told the I newspaper: "I...
Register Citizen

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Star Cynthia Kaye McWilliams on Voicing Marvel’s Gamora, Working With Samuel L. Jackson

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
Primetimer

Samuel L. Jackson gets to have it both ways playing a 90-something with dementia on Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

"Casting Samuel L. Jackson as a man in his 90s with dementia is a bold choice," says Mike Hale of the miniseries based on the novel of Walter Mosley's novel of the same name that Jackson has been working to bring to the screen since 2010. "Is there any actor more defined by his command, his cool, his razor-sharpness? It’s like telling Bill Murray not to be funny. Funny thing is, the person who cast Jackson as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey .... was Samuel L. Jackson," says Hale, adding: "Jackson has said he was attracted to the story because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in his own family. But you can see another, more strategic reason he might cotton to Mosley’s touching blend of parable, mystery and period melodrama. Through a slightly fantastical plot device, Ptolemy Grey slides back and forth between crotchety dementia and full, get-your-swagger-on capability. So Jackson gets to have it both ways, and the show’s tension springs from our continuing assessment of Ptolemy’s mental state. We’re constantly rooting for him to be as much like Samuel L. Jackson as possible."
KTVZ

Even Samuel L. Jackson’s star power can’t bring ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy’ to life

Samuel L. Jackson‘s considerable star power can’t can’t breathe life into “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” a slow-moving Apple TV+ limited series constrained by the disjointed nature of its plot. Just securing a project featuring Jackson (who produces as well as stars) is probably coup enough for the streaming service, but the marquee value doesn’t overcome what turns out to be a slog as a viewing proposition.
papermag.com

Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown

There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
Z94

Candlebox Ink Deal for Career-Spanning Documentary

Candlebox are ready to share their story, and they'll do so as part of a new documentary in partnership with Warner Music Entertainment. The band has revealed that Far Behind: The Candlebox Story is currently in the works and scheduled to be released this fall. The veteran band emerged from...
Z94

Daniel Radcliffe Actually Learned Accordion to Portray ‘Weird Al’ in Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. But the actor wasn't content to just mime along with an instrument for the portrayal. No, Radcliffe went out and learned to play Yankovic's signature instrument — the accordion — to properly embody the beloved comedy-music entertainer. That's what the actor told Screen Rant in part of a new interview that emerged on Wednesday (March 16).
Z94

12 Nostalgic ’90s Movies That Are Actually Really Good

If you came of age in the 1990s, chances are you remember plenty of the movies that were released during that period. Of course, that doesn’t mean that all of those movies were good. The decade had its fair share of clunkers, but don’t worry, we’re not talking about those films here. Rather, it’s time to wax nostalgic about the movies of the ‘90s that were actually really good.
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

