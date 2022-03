When it comes to fan casting Marvel roles, there are few that fans are as invested in as they are that of Wolverine. With Hugh Jackman's time as the fan favorite character over — Jackman confirmed as recently as August that he has no plans to return to the role — there has been no shortage of rumors and suggestions about who should play the character next. A name that frequently comes up is that of Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe, but while the actor may high on the list for fans, he's making it clear that while he appreciates the support, he's doesn't think Marvel will choose him after Jackman — but he's open to Marvel proving him wrong.

