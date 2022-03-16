ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Senate Unanimously Votes To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiannual changing of the clocks could soon be a thing of the past in the US after the Senate voted unanimously to make daylight saving time permanent from 2023. If enacted, clocks would not “fall back” in November 2023. This would see the US enjoy daylight saving time year-round, instead of...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

Russia declines to hold U.N. vote on its Ukraine resolution after facing pushback, China opposes global sanctions

Russia announced on Thursday that it would not hold a vote on its resolution calling for a "negotiated ceasefire" to evacuate civilians, after other world leaders condemned the scope and language of the proposal. Russia's resolution did not mention stopping its attack on Ukraine, and did not respond to the General Assembly resolution that overwhelmingly called for Russian forces to withdraw.
