Ukrainian ex-Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko will house 150 war victims in UK including kids in his own £7m mansion

CHELSEA legend Andriy Shevchenko will help provide homes for 150 Ukrainian refugees.

The website for providing housing crashed within moments of going live on Monday, amid Britain’s biggest refugee resettlement scheme since World War Two.

Shevchenko says he will help house 150 Ukrainian refugees Credit: Reuters

The striker scored 22 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Shevchenko, who was signed by Blues owner Roman Abramovich, scored 22 times in 77 games and won the FA Cup with the West London club.

He managed the Ukraine national team for five years but now vows to help his country in other ways, providing refuge to those who flee from the horrific attacks in his homeland.

The former striker told ITV News that he would even take children in to his own £7m mansion in Wentworth, Surrey.

The 45-year-old said: "The war is very cruel and it's hard to see the cities being destroyed, the people dying.

"I'm a father of four kids and for me to see images of kids dying, the bombs going at a kid's hospital, I can't stand that.

"I don't think any person in the world can stand for that.

"I try to support my country, I try to raise attention, I tried to speak about exactly what's going on, I try to touch the heart of the people and then to understand the circumstances.

"Of course, I try to raise humanitarian aid and help my country, my people, refugees.

"I was waiting for the rules of the government and now it's quite clear.

"I was working with ambassador of Ukraine here and then I have a couple of friends who want to help and we're going to take 150 refugees here and put them in different areas and take a couple of children also in my house.

"I don't think there is a place in Ukraine where you feel safe now.

"I can't believe this, sometimes it's like a bad dream. I just wake up and say to myself: 'it's going to come back to normal situation' but I know it'll never happen.

"I know we have to deal with this situation, and we have to find a way to bring the peace in my country."

We're going to take 150 refugees here and put them in different areas and take a couple of children also in my house.

The ex-Dynamo Kyiv forward previously revealed his mum, sister and other relatives decided to stay in Ukraine as the invasion rages on.

Shevchenko was also asked about the situation at Chelsea, where sanctions have been placed by the UK government.

He said: "It's a very difficult moment for me, in the moment I don't think about football.

"My head, my whole attention is to help my country but I know the situation and it's a very hard moment for the Chelsea fans, for the club.

"I think you can't cancel the history of Chelsea. The fans have to just be strong and support the club."