Louisiana Sue is on the loose again, this time planning a party for the Capital City that will hit harder than the hurricanes she grew up with along the Mississippi River. Split between two locations, the ‘Mardi Gras Meets Carnival’ throwdown on Feb. 26 aims to be an all-out extravaganza of live music, family activities, cocktails and New Orleans and Brazilian food indulgence. Put on by “Louisiana Sue” Ramon, a Sacramento resident who grew up on the outskirts of the Crescent City in Chalmette, it incorporates everything from joyous street dancing to powdered beignets and bowls of bubbling gumbo.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO