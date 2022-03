(TNS) — Students at a New Albany middle school have been given the opportunity to design a science experiment that will be sent into space. This week, high-ability students at Hazelwood Middle School are participating in the multi-day Go For Launch! program. The experience was presented by Higher Orbits, a nonprofit focused on STEM education, and it included experts in the fields of STEM and space exploration, including Don Thomas, a former astronaut, and Michelle Lucas, founder and CEO of Higher Orbits.

