If the blockbuster turn-out for Sacramento’s recent Mardi Gras party in is any indication, Northern Californians are ready to be meeting in person again, as well as enjoying the special energy of crowds and celebrating life though loud, eager camaraderie. Few holidays can harness those forces like Saint Patrick’s Day, a spot on the calendar many people enjoy regardless of whether they have Irish blood in them. Ultimately, St. Paddy’s is a day that is about forging connections and strengthening bonds within a community; and given that, SN&R has a line-up of events to provide those opportunities for lifting a glass and yelling, “Sláinte!”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO