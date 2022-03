LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak filed for re-election Monday in Las Vegas. He was joined by his wife and two daughters. Dean Heller’s office announced Monday he will formally file as a Republican candidate for Nevada governor on Tuesday, March 8 following an appearance at the Back Nevada Blue rally in Carson City. The rally is an event for public-safety workers and the public to show support for police officers.

