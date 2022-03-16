ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Students and teachers are back in the classroom, but the pandemic's effects remain

By Zoe Morgan
PaloAltoOnline
 4 days ago
Two years after schools abruptly shuttered to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, kids are back in class, case rates are down and masks aren't required — but the impact of the pandemic remains. Palo Alto Unified PTA Council President Christina Schmidt knows it can be tempting to...

Will the pandemic leave a lasting mark on baby brains?

Donise Keller, a child care provider in Antioch, takes care of a little boy coping with some developmental delays. The 3-year-old doesn't talk very much, and he doesn't enjoy interacting with other children. She fears he may be one of many youngsters whose growth has been stymied by the pandemic, which has dominated his short life.
ANTIOCH, CA
What people get wrong about first-generation college students

Lea este artículo en español. When I first started at Stanford this fall as a first-generation college student, I automatically felt a sense of immense pressure. I felt a need to prove that I deserved my spot — especially as I looked at my peers, many of whom came from affluent backgrounds and already had impressive internships lined up for the summer and national awards listed on their LinkedIn profiles.
STANFORD, CA
Holiday Fund giving sets record: $1.1 million

For the first time in the 29-year history of the Holiday Fund — the annual charitable-giving drive launched by the Palo Alto Weekly to support local nonprofits — donors along the Peninsula contributed a record-breaking amount: more than $1.1 million. "We are blown away by the generosity of...
PALO ALTO, CA
Palo Alto banks on private donors for new public gym

Death of philanthropist John Arrillaga, who offered $30M for facility, leaves city looking for other funders. As Palo Alto advances its plan to build a public gym, city leaders are banking on local philanthropists to step up and help the city fund the project. The gym appeared to be on...
PALO ALTO, CA
Two years of COVID: Poll seeks to gauge readers' experiences

As we approach the two-year mark since the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus pandemic, we're conducting a survey to assess the community's experiences, attitudes and opinions of living under COVID-19 since 2020 and people's vision of the future. Many of us have become acclimated to new routines, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID-19: What it means to move from pandemic to endemic

Stanford epidemiologist says that COVID-19, in some form, is likely to persist. The number of COVID-19 cases in California is steadily declining. Mask mandates are being peeled back. And Gov. Gavin Newsom recently unveiled "California SMARTER," a plan outlining a future of public health support during the next COVID-19 phase.
STANFORD, CA
PUBLIC AGENDA: New public gym options; summer school update

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 7. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations. It will then hold a joint meeting with the Utilities Advisory Commission to discuss the development and implementation of the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; consider options for a new public gym; and discuss a memo from Mayor Pat Burt and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou pertaining to the city's race and equity initiative and recognition of key dates to celebrate diversity and oppose racism. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The council's regular meeting will follow in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 326 027 238.
PALO ALTO, CA
Masks won't be required in Palo Alto schools after next week

District plans to follow state's lead and lift mask requirement, although face coverings will still be recommended. The Palo Alto Unified School District plans to follow the state's lead and drop its indoor mask requirement on March 12, although masks will continue to be recommended in local classrooms. California Gov....
PALO ALTO, CA
