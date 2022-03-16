Students and teachers are back in the classroom, but the pandemic's effects remain

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of March 7. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of the city's labor negotiations. It will then hold a joint meeting with the Utilities Advisory Commission to discuss the development and implementation of the Sustainability/Climate Action Plan; consider options for a new public gym; and discuss a memo from Mayor Pat Burt and Vice Mayor Lydia Kou pertaining to the city's race and equity initiative and recognition of key dates to celebrate diversity and oppose racism. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. The council's regular meeting will follow in the Council Chambers. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 326 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO