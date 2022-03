>Walmart To Open Massive Central PA Fulfillment Center Outside Shippensburg. (Shippensburg, PA) -- Retail giant Walmart says it plans to open a massive new fulfillment center in Central Pennsylvania near Shippensburg. This week, the company announced that the one-point-eight-million square-foot facility would be located in Southampton Township in Franklin County. Walmart's fulfillment centers differ from its distribution hubs because they store and pack items that can be shipped to customers as soon as the next day. Walmart says the new center is expected to bring 600 new jobs to the region.

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO