@stylesfeature investigated the backend of a mysterious new website and found evidence it was created for Harry’s next album launch. Attention Harry Styles fans! It may have been almost three long years since we were last blessed with new music, but now it seems as though HS3 isn’t too far away — at least, if one internet super-sleuth is to believed. A suspicious stan on Twitter, @stylesfeature, has stumbled across what they claim are a bunch of hidden details about the singer’s highly-anticipated third album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO