TMI! Fans are calling out Josiah Duggar after he revealed he “practiced” kissing on his hand before marrying Lauren Swanson. “I was thinking, ‘You know what? I wonder what it feels like.’ So I practiced on my hand,” he divulged in a throwback Counting On clip that resurfaced on Reddit on Monday, March 14. “I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side probably,” he explained. “I mean, you can’t kiss a tree and expect to, you know, see what it’s gonna feel like for her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO