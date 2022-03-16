ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marshall scholarship for nontraditional med students

By Amanda Barber
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A new scholarship established by M. Ann Kuhn M.D., supports nontraditional medical students at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The Dr. M. Ann Kuhn Scholarship is for entering medical students and is renewable for up to three years.

Kuhn earned a bachelors degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College, but she did not head straight to medical school. She instead worked in the chemistry field and the chemistry department at Dickinson College before pursuing medicine.

Kuhn graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1996 and began a general surgery residency at the University of South Florida. Kuhn transferred to Ohio State University for research and to complete her surgery residency.

LOCAL: Construction to begin in Beckley next week on storm water and sewer pipes

Kuhn also completed a pediatric surgery fellowship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. Currently, she is the medical director of vascular access and trauma services at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.

“I decided a few years after college to change my career path,” Kuhn said. “This nontraditional change is difficult for many reasons, especially the additional financial obligations combined with the loss of income from a full-time job. Marshall’s School of Medicine offered me a second chance to earn my medical degree, and I took on additional debt to fulfill this dream. My burden was lessened with help from Marshall and my family. I established this scholarship to assist those who, like me, choose the path less traveled.”

For more information about the scholarship, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at (304) 691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu .

