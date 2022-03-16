ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carmen Canedo is writing songs at life-speed

By Chris Richards
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Life comes at you fast" is one of those social media-age truisms that isn't really true. Aside from the incidental blurts of commotion that punctuate this earthly existence, life comes at you slow. Carmen Canedo knows it. The Nashville-born songwriter just got over a prolonged case of writer's block that ran...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Chuck Ragan: My life in 10 songs

For almost three decades now – give or take their few years on hiatus – Hot Water Music have been at the top of the gruff-punk game, and have influenced countless bands along the way. That’s mainly because of the gravelly vocals of co-frontmen Chuck Ragan and Chris Wollard. But beneath that coarse exterior, as Chuck explains, they’re just vulnerable people just trying to find their way in life and hoping to inspire others as they do. With stunning new album Feel The Void (quite possibly the best of their career), Hot Water Music have managed to capture the quintessential essence that has defined them for so long while also breathing new life into it. These are the songs that got them – or Chuck, at any rate – there…
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Billboard

Songs 4 Sale: To Pay the Bills, Some Artists Are Writing Music Directly for Fans

On Dec. 30, Torquil Campbell, co-lead singer/songwriter of the Montreal-based indie band Stars, tweeted that he would accept song commissions from fans for $1,000 each at the start of the new year. Almost immediately, the artist received a flood of direct messages. “It’s been insane. I haven’t had a response...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Whitney Houston Special Featuring Unseen Footage to Premiere on CBS

Entertainment Tonight will release never-before-seen footage of the late Whitney Houston in the new CBS special, “Whitney, a Look Back,” set to air on April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS and available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus. Entertainment Tonight, which is also producing the...
THEATER & DANCE
Vice

MICHELLE Is Writing Electrifying Indie Pop Songs Around the Dinner Table

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, the second studio album from Brooklyn band MICHELLE, is a canvas of gracefully mixed vocal gymnastics, sticky drum grooves, electrifying disco, pop, and soul melodies. The album is home to love letters to both friendship and isolation, and advice for dancing through the motions of youth. MICHELLE are six people in their early twenties, feeling equal measures of joy, sorrow and vulnerability, writing songs around the dinner table.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#D I Y
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Moves to Summer With Returning Host Jesse Palmer

After replacing Chris Harrison as host of “The Bachelor,” Jesse Palmer has inked a deal to return as host of the franchise’s female-led series, “The Bachelorette,” which will return with its 19th season this summer. More from Variety. 'The Bachelor' Season 26 Finale: What Happened...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which are set to take place on April 3. A representative...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

When is Alex Lehnert’s baby due?

ALEX Lehnert is a well-known meteorologist on Fox 9. Her announcement of her pregnancy came as a surprise to her fans. On February 3, 2022, Alex Lehnert made an announcement on Instagram that she will be expecting a baby in August 2022. Expressing her joy, she stated: "I don’t normally...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Laredo Morning Times

‘Look at Me: XXXTentacion’ Review: Mental Illness, Domestic Violence and Overnight Stardom Mark a Rapper’s Very Short Story

XXXTentacion, who became one of his generation’s biggest hip-hop stars before being murdered in a robbery at age 20, was candid about assuming the role of “villain” in his music, which he ascribed to a knack for marketing. Looking at his literal rap sheet, of course, it didn’t seem like just a persona. Known in real life as Jahseh Onfroy, the performer was awaiting trial on felony charges of home invasion and aggravated battery when he was arrested for imprisoning and brutally beating his girlfriend while she was apparently pregnant. So, with that as one of the most memorable parts of his legacy, it’s understandable if you’d want to take a pass on anything looking to “humanize” the late rapper, as does “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” a documentary that premiered at SXSW this week (with a Hulu debut set for June 10).
MUSIC
Variety

Donald Glover Explains His Approach to ‘Atlanta’ Season 3: ‘We Wanted to Make a Black Fairytale’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been almost four years since the last episode of the Donald Glover-created FX comedy “Atlanta” aired in 2018. But Glover, one of pop culture’s most mythic figures, finally re-emerged on Saturday to premiere the first two episodes of Season 3 on the closing night of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Season 3 was shot in tandem with Season 4, which FX announced would be the final installations of the show. Glover, who also stars as Earnest “Earn” Marks, didn’t mince words about the decision to wrap things up. “All good things...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

Cypress Hill’s Sen Dog: My life in 10 songs

Cypress Hill were the first band to take hip-hop to truly colossal, multi-platinum mainstream success. For many people, B-Real’s nasal delivery is the one they associate with the band, but co-MC Sen Dog’s harder pneumatic rapping has always provided a vital counterpoint, even when it wasn’t centre-stage. So too did his powerful style also lend itself readily to metal, hardcore and rap-rock crossovers: first in collaboration with established acts like Biohazard and Hed PE and then with his own bands SX-10 and Powerflo.
MUSIC
Complex

Mase Continues to Call Out Diddy on Instagram Live: ‘We’re Done With Your Games’

Mase refuses to bite his tongue. Earlier this week, the Harlem rapper called out Diddy in “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha,” a scathing diss track in which he questioned the hip-hop mogul’s NYC roots, and accused him shady business practices: “Yeah, I’m just a Harlem n***a reppin’ down a Vegas strip with my own Suge/You from Mt. Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood,” Mase raps. “I’m not hating on your Billi worth/Right now, I’m only saying what you really work/You ain’t no architect/You just a n***a who know how to market death.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy