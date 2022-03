Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a dominant leader in the technology sector for several decades at this point. They started as an operating system software company, and the overwhelming success of Microsoft Windows and Office catapulted them to the top of the technology sector. They have since expanded into many different branches (cloud service, productivity and collaboration tools, gaming, and etc.). They are one of the truly dominant companies with many competitive advantages.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO