The Woodbury City Police Department is on the lookout for a white pickup truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night. And it wants your help finding the vehicle. A white Ford F-150 was involved in a car accident on March 18 at 8:30 p.m. in the area of North Evergreen Avenue that caused a “serious bodily injury” for the victim, according to a Facebook post from the Woodbury City Police Department. The driver then fled north into Westville on Broadway. The vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger’s side and front passenger’s side headlight, police said.

WOODBURY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO